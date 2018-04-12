Say Hello To Timothée Chalamet's New 90s Movie, Hot Summer Nights

Are you craving summer? Do you wish you were at the beach right this very second? Well, here is a little why-does-it-still-feel-like-winter-in-April treat for you to thaw your cold heart. After a long and fervent campaign by Timothée Chalamet's Twitter stans, the first look at his preppy stoner indie, Hot Summer Nights, is finally here.
The movie takes place in 1991 and stars Chalamet as Daniel, a rugby shirt-loving teen sent to Cape Cod for the summer by his recently widowed mother, in what he calls a total cliché move. He's introduced as a scrawny outcast, desperate to make friends and fit in the overheated, tight-knit beach town.
Daniel then gets involved in the selling of marijuana with the resident bad boy and weed dealer, Hunter Strawberry (Alex Roe) all while falling for his rebellious and enigmatic little sister, McKayla (Maika Monroe). With his new friends and an ambitious business proposal, Daniel goes from innocent baby-faced outsider to confident bong-hitting drug dealer. Chalamet looks like the quintessential a mix of the stylish Elio, the angsty Kyle, and the wanna-be rapper Timmy T. It's a lot, but it works.
If this movie sounds familiar, it is because it first premiered at SXSW way back in 2017 — pre-Chalamet's astounding Call Me By Your Name performance. It was tabled for a while, but it is finally finding its release date later this summer. To make up for the delayed release, though, the production company, A24, has released a round-up of all the best gifs from the trailer.
Watch the full trailer below, and then text your favorite gif to your Sweet Tea-themed group chat. (If you clicked this story, then I know you have one.)
