Those who grew up with the original film will be pleased to know the musical maintains all the moments you hold dear — "You go, Glen Coco" is delivered with Rocky Horror-style bravado, and I audibly squealed when I saw Damien (Grey Henson) sunglassed-up to yell "She doesn't even go here!" — but has enough revision that you're proud to hand it over to the next generation. The set is fantastic, the choreography invigorating, the script impossibly funny and made somehow funnier by the actors' impeccable deliveries. Bring your mum, bring your sister, but bring your brother, too. 2018 Mean Girls is for everyone.