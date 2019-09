I saw Mean Girls with my mum when I was 12. It was after I had seen it at a sleepover and she wanted to watch it with me again to answer any "questions." I was too young to be dealing with a Regina George of my own , but old enough to be too proud to ask her how "chlamydia" was actually spelled . I hadn't yet gotten to the social hierarchy of high school, but was already able to recognise Cady's initial feeling of inadequacy thanks to the girls in my grade who were discovering hair dye, straighteners, and Aeropostale before me