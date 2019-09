Why Are We All Surprised That Blockers Is Good?

Cannon, using her experience as a writer and producer on 30 Rock, New Girl, and the Pitch Perfect movies, gave her input on other key moments, including the gay storyline referenced above, and a conversation between two mothers (Leslie Mann's character was originally supposed to be a man) that points out the hypocritical attitude we as a society have towards young women and sex. But ultimately, her main contribution was to make sure that these young women felt real. "When I got the script, there was this imbalance where it was mostly the parents' movie," she told The Hollywood Reporter . "I wanted to make sure that the girls were all individuals, that they all had different wants and desires and that they weren't interchangeable."