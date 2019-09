The Woman Who Stood Up To Tony Robbins Weighs In On That Viral Video & #MeToo

While Robbins considers himself a “life and business strategist” he’s not trained to deal with survivors of assault and abuse. Those that are trained are encouraged to offer support and avoid judgment. In RAINN’s tips for talking with survivors of sexual assault they suggest saying things like “I believe you,” “it took a lot of courage to tell me this,” and “it’s not your fault” as a reminder that they’re not to blame, something Robbins never does. Listening is also the best way to show support for survivors , which Robbins also doesn’t do much of in the video. Instead of trying to make McCool comfortable in coming forward, he aggressively takes over the conversation, using his physicality and power to impose over her. Robbins tells her she needs to understand his point of view instead of considering hers.