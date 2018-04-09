The Woman Who Stood Up To Tony Robbins Weighs In On That Viral Video & #MeToo

I was made aware of this video BEFORE I ever saw it because Tony Robbins people reached out to do damage control within 24 hours. They wanted to “give me context” apparently. I don’t need any. I have eyes. The full video is 11 mins. And it’s gross. Bravo to this woman. https://t.co/gjbm9GF1Mz— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 7, 2018
Hi Julie, that was me. I am so grateful for this conversation that has erupted around this video, which was taken by brave @TheButterscotch. She originally posted it on FB and it had hundreds of comments but TR Team made her take it down!— Nanine McCool (@NanineMcCool) April 7, 2018
@TonyRobbins If you talk to more SURVIVORS and less sexist businessmen maybe you’ll understand what we want. We want safety. We want healing. We want accountability. We want closure. We want to live a life free from shame. That’s the reality of the @MeTooMVMT sir, do better.— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) April 7, 2018