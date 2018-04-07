Anne Hathaway Just Handled Instagram Body-Shamers Perfectly

I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx PS- I wanted to set this to Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” but copyright said no. Continued peace xx

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:56am PDT