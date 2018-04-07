Anne Hathaway Just Handled Instagram Body-Shamers Perfectly

Anne Hathaway has brilliantly shut down online body-shapers before they even had chance to take aim.
As a woman who's been in the public eye for nearly 20 years, the Oscar-winning actress is all too aware that her body will constantly face cruel and completely unnecessary scrutiny. So when she anticipated a raft of negative comments about her appearance, she shared a pre-emptive post on Instagram.
Alongside a sped-up video clip of her completing a full-body weights workout, the Les Misérables star wrote: "I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it's not me, it's you. Peace xx."
Hathaway then explained that she had wanted to add a dash of knowing humour to her post, but was thwarted by Instagram's strict copyright rules.
"PS I wanted to set this to Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls but copyright said no. Continued peace xx," she added.
That Hathaway felt the need to share this post pre-emptively speaks volumes about the way women's bodies are judged by online trolls and some portions of the media. Still, kudos to her for taking ownership of the situation so flawlessly, and also using her post to underline the fact that "thin" is not the same thing as being fit, healthy and active.
Sadly Hathaway didn't name the movie she's training for, but her dedication to the role suggests it could be another bravura performance like the ones she gave in Rachel Getting Married, Les Misérables and Alice in Wonderland.
