Grab Your Hair Gel, Because Pompadours Are Back

There's something mystifying about a messy bun. Everyone who's attempted one knows that it's not as easy as it looks, yet ironically, a modern bun looks even better when slightly sloppy. And while we're never opposed to a disheveled updo (shoutout to Meghan Markle), it's nice to see a style with structure gain traction on the red carpet. Enter: The pompadour.
No, you're not reading an old issue of Life... Hollywood stars like Tessa Thompson and Lupita Nyong'o are wearing the brushed-back, gelled-down '50s inspired styles on the red carpet, while Cardi B fused retro and rap in her latest music video with the style. Yeah, it might take a few more minutes to get this one done... but if the examples ahead are any proof, then it's so worth it.