How Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Horror Movie Strengthened Their Relationship

"I could make a joke but the truth is we were so unbelievably nervous the night before because we really wanted to do this, but you're nervous," he said. "You both have your own process and we're not sure if it's going to link up. I think everybody thinks because we're actors we have the same experiences, it's actually completely opposite experiences cause she's off in another country shooting something totally different with different people, so what I learned actually is I've always been the biggest fan of hers, but not until you're in the room when she does what she does do you know why she's so phenomenal. She is the most unbelievably talented person, powerful person, kindest person, she makes everyone around her better. So honestly, that was my experience. Best experience ever."