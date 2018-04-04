How Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Horror Movie Strengthened Their Relationship

Those who are worried about perfect couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt following Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum's split rest assured: this interview with Jimmy Fallon proves the husband and wife are closer than ever, and it's thanks to their time working together on A Quiet Place. The new horror film was both written and directed by Krasinski, and stars Krasinski and Blunt as a married couple trying to protect their children from mysterious creatures who attack at the smallest sound. This was their first time working together on a movie, and as Krasinski told Fallon, the whole experience basically made him fall in love with his wife all over again.
"I could make a joke but the truth is we were so unbelievably nervous the night before because we really wanted to do this, but you're nervous," he said. "You both have your own process and we're not sure if it's going to link up. I think everybody thinks because we're actors we have the same experiences, it's actually completely opposite experiences cause she's off in another country shooting something totally different with different people, so what I learned actually is I've always been the biggest fan of hers, but not until you're in the room when she does what she does do you know why she's so phenomenal. She is the most unbelievably talented person, powerful person, kindest person, she makes everyone around her better. So honestly, that was my experience. Best experience ever."
They did learn a lot about each other during the process. As Krasinski told Vulture, their styles didn't entirely mesh.
"Emily was like, ‘Just so you know, our personality differences are going to be a problem,'" Krasinski remembered from when his wife first signed on. "I’ll have an idea and want to jump in, and she’ll want to think about it for three days."
"I was quite tough on him sometimes," Blunt told Vulture. "He’d go upstairs to work for, like, eight-hour stretches, and then he’d come down looking like he’d been hit by a truck. I remember being too hard on a scene that he’d been struggling with. But he processed what I was saying and found a solution."
After all, isn't that what having a partner through thick and thin is for?
