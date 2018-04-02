When the general public looks at Dame Helen Mirren, they see an international icon, a timeless beauty, a silver-screen legend so universally respected that she was appointed to the Order of the British Empire for her services in the dramatic arts. Rarely do they see a 72-year-old woman with her own set of insecurities, as if there's no possible way someone so talented, successful, and poised could look at her life and feel unsure of herself.
But recent interviews, and an endearingly unrestricted approach to social media (Mirren loves a good selfie, whether she's makeup-free "holding" the supermoon over Los Angeles or receiving an honorary degree from USC alongside Will Ferrell), have shed some light on the real Helen Mirren, her lifelong struggles with self-doubt, and the beauty treatment she says has made a "huge difference."
Advertisement
"I have experienced insecurity all my life, and I still do on a daily basis," Mirren told The Telegraph in a February interview. It's hard to believe, coming from an actress who's received so many awards over her 50-year career that her recognitions alone have earned their own Wikipedia page. But, she said, "I can’t think of a single human being who doesn’t have any insecurities." And one recent change that she said has had a major positive impact on her confidence: microblading.
Mirren shared her eyebrow-enhancing experience with the Daily Mail, telling the publication, "I was fed up of my brows barely being there, and when one of my girlfriends got it done, I thought they looked great. They’re very lightly and delicately done, but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no makeup on, at least I have eyebrows." Proof that good eyebrows can make a world of difference — even for the illustrious Dame Helen Mirren.
Advertisement