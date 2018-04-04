I Rewatched Beetlejuice & Did Not Enjoy Tim Burton's Weird, All-White World

Burton specialises in dark fantasy films that blur the line between kid-friendly and full on terrifying. He is responsible for The Nightmare Before Christmas and the kooky remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, just to give you an idea. Beetlejuice falls right in line. It’s about the newly deceased Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), a couple haunting the house they were renovating together just before they died in a car accident. They befriend Lydia (Winona Ryder), the emo teenager who now lives in their house with her out of touch parents and is apparently a medium to the dead. After several failed attempts to scare the new living inhabitants away, they call upon a ghost menace, Beetlejuice, to help them with their predicament and get more than they bargained for. It’s a dark but colourful adventure that reimagines the immediate afterlife as an office building modelled after a carnival funhouse. It’s a busy hub of dead people from all walks of life who are costumed accordingly. I used to think that former blue-skinned beauty queen who died of suicide was particularly stunning. Like many of his other films, Burton toys with morbidity by sprinkling it with prismatic tones.