I Rewatched Beetlejuice & Did Not Enjoy Tim Burton's Weird, All-White World

Unfortunately, Burton’s films and the fantastical worlds within them lose much of their lustre (at least for those of us who know better) when confronted with a serious lack of people of colour represented. The filmmaker has a history of not prioritising inclusion in his movies. Over the course of a career that started in the '80s, Burton didn’t cast a person of colour in a lead role until 2016, when he made Samuel L. Jackson an eyeball eating villain in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. In a 2016 interview with Bustle where he was confronted with this habit, Burton made some controversial comments about diversity attempts that made it clear that he was less than apologetic about who gets cast in his projects. "I remember back when I was a child watching The Brady Bunch and they started to get all politically correct, like, okay, let’s have an Asian child and a Black," he said. "I used to get more offended by that than just — I grew up watching blaxploitation movies, right? And I said, that’s great. I didn’t go like, okay, there should be more white people in these movies.”