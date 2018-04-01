12 Runway Beauty Looks That'll Take You Through Festival Season

Say what you will about fashion week and its longevity, but we're predicting that the runway's raddest trends from Fall '18 will jump off the faces of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber and straight onto the lids and lips of ticket-holders. Yes, we're calling it now: The avant-garde lids from Chromat, the hippie lashes from Anna Sui, and the flushed cheeks of Gypsy are getting a second life... all the way over on the West Coast.