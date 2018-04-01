12 Runway Beauty Looks That'll Take You Through Festival Season

Every Coachella go-er knows that scrounging up the money for a weekend pass, Airbnb, and flight is only the start of things: The real challenge comes in planning out your hair, makeup, and fashion vibe for the desert festival that's become spring's biggest street-style scene. In 2017, neon creases, bedazzled nipples, and glitter highlighter that toggled somewhere between festive and completely extra ruled the beauty looks. But what should we expect this year?
Say what you will about fashion week and its longevity, but we're predicting that the runway's raddest trends from Fall '18 will jump off the faces of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber and straight onto the lids and lips of ticket-holders. Yes, we're calling it now: The avant-garde lids from Chromat, the hippie lashes from Anna Sui, and the flushed cheeks of Gypsy are getting a second life... all the way over on the West Coast.
Ahead, check out 12 high-fashion makeup moments that'll get you noticed in a sea of people trying their hardest to stand out.