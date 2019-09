Taylor Swift Was Late To The Party & Fans Lost Their Minds

The video, an addendum to the video Swift released weeks ago, is very simple. Swift is standing in what looks like a meadow. She faces the camera and sings the entire song as if she's Facetiming the person she's singing to. (This is similar to Adam Levine's music video for "Wait ," which featured Snapchat filters.) The video is one take, and it looks as if Swift filmed it herself on an iPhone. It's done vertically, as iPhone videos are, and it's more intimate than her last video, which featured Swift doing a frantic dance in the rain . A number of outlets have pointed out that Swift is wearing a necklace with Joe Alwyn's initial on it in the video, a detail Swift sings about in "Call It What You Want." It's as if Swift wanted to have a more personal version of the song to counter the over-the-top nature of her first.