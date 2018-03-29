H&M Unveil Its New Wedding Range

For some people, Easter means chocolate, bunnies and delicious long weekend.
But for millennials, Easter means the start of wedding season - also known as the long and expensive months stretching out in front of us which will see us plane, train and automobile ourselves around the world in the pursuit of watching our best friends tie the knot.
Whilst wedding season is fun, it is not cheap. Especially when it comes to clothes and buying multiple outfits for multiple weddings only adds to the cash flow issue. Luckily, H&M has chosen today to open their wedding shop which is bursting at the seams with everything from actual wedding dresses to bridesmaid dresses, guest outfits to accessories. And, being H&M, it's all happily affordable. In fact, prices start at £2.99.
Click through to see our favourites from the collection.