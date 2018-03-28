Chloë Sevigny Is Selling Her Wardrobe & We Want It All

Chloë Sevigny isn't just an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress, she's also a longtime fashion icon who's modelled for everyone from Kenzo to H&M and designed several acclaimed collections for Opening Ceremony.
Now she's giving us the opportunity to buy clothes from her actual wardrobe through The Real Real, a website that specialises in pre-owned and fully-authenticated luxury fashion items.
"My heart lies in vintage and designer consignment," Sevigny says of her decision to team up with the website. "I think sites like The RealReal are very important in helping people satisfy that urge without contributing more waste which is unfortunately such an industry-wide problem."
"I go on the occasional six-month hiatus where I won’t buy a single garment," she adds.
Sevigny's wardrobe sale includes pieces by Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga and many other luxury brands. Several items have already been sold, but there are still plenty left, starting at $65 (£46).
A portion of proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Hetrick Martin Institute, a charity helping LGBTQ youth. Check out the full sale here, or click through the slideshow for a reminder of some of Sevigny's greatest style moments.