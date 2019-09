Yes, I'd Love To Know Who Bit Beyoncé, But Can We Also Talk About Tiffany Haddish?

On Monday, Tiffany Haddish kicked off what is turning into a week of FBI-level speculation. In a profile for GQ , the Girls Trip actress revealed that an unnamed celebrity, who was possibly on drugs, bit Beyoncé's face at a party . She wouldn't reveal who it was, but in the past 24 hours everyday citizens and countless publications have committed themselves to finding the truth. Vulture did an investigation into the guests at the party where the alleged biting occurred, and Huffington Post is currently using the process of elimination to see what they can dig up. Even Chrissy Teigen is freaking out . I myself have sent several pleading texts, ranging from "Do you know who bit Beyoncé? Just for personal reasons, I need to know" to "Who fucking bit her." It's definitely a question we'd be remiss not to ask, but in all this fervour, we're neglecting to give Haddish the attention and respect the rest of the profile calls for.