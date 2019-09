It was a quiet few months for Fenty Beauty , with the release of December's MatteMoiselle Plush Matte lipsticks and... not much else. Until now, that is. Rihanna and the crew just announced the launch of Body Lava, two full-sized liquid highlighters that come in bronze (Brown Sugar) and peach (Who Needs Clothes) — both of which drop on 6th April. And like the marketing genius she is, Rih gave her devoted fans a firsthand look at just how to apply them.