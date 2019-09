People have questioned the many young people a part of the March For Our Lives movement, believing that their age inhibits them from fully understanding the situation at hand. “People have said that I am too young to have these thoughts on my own. People have said that I am some tool of some nameless adult. It’s not true,” Wadler said to anyone questioning her age. “My friends and I may still be 11. We may still be in elementary school, but we know. We know life isn’t equal for everyone and we know what is right and wrong. We know we have seven short years until we, too, have the right to vote.”