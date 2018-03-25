Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Reveals His Personal Connection To Parkland

Many celebrities have rallied behind Parkland survivors in the aftermath of the February school shooting, but Queer Eye's Karamo Brown has a personal connection to the tragedy. Brown is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed when a 19-year-old man opened fire last month.
The Queer Eye host joined Parkland survivors at Saturday's March For Our Lives in Washington D.C., standing with students who walk the same halls he once did. Brown first revealed that he's a Stoneman Douglas graduate during his speech at the Human Rights Campaign's pre-March For Our Lives event. "Never again will we stand by and watch our kids die," Brown said in his speech. "I can promise you that as a father, as an alum of Douglas."
Although he's been out of high school for 19 years, Brown said news of the mass shooting at his alma mater shook him. "To see that school, my high school, on television, and students be running out of the same hallways that I used to walk around gleefully broke my heart," he told Entertainment Tonight at the March For Our Lives. "You know, not only as an alum, but also as a parent now, thinking about those precious lives that were lost, it means it’s time for change. Enough is enough."
As a graduate of the Parkland high school where kids my son’s ages were viciously murdered... I will be marching this Saturday! Enough is Enough! Click the link to find a March near you. https://t.co/dzUFSCNzR2 pic.twitter.com/qdLJE1Irl4— Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) March 22, 2018
Brown is the father to two sons, ages 17 and 21. "I look at these kids and I see my own kids," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I can’t help but think about the parents who are grieving for their children that are lost, because no parent should ever outlive their child. It just shouldn’t happen."
In his speech at the Human Rights Campaign’s event, Brown made it clear he's fighting for gun control for his family, and the families of others. "Today is the day we send a clear message that we are not against your rights," he said in his speech. "We are for our children and our families."
