The Sexy Tattoo Trend You'll Want To Copy Before This Summer

Living and breathing Instagram has its drawbacks — increased likelihood of anxiety , constant FOMO, not being able to fall asleep because you just need to refresh your feed one more time — but there are two sides to every coin, and on the bright side, we can stay on top of trends better than any other generation before us. There's visual inspiration aplenty on the platform, especially when it comes to tattoos, and we're equipped to spot it all before anyone else does. The latest ink inspo on our radar? Side-boob tattoos.