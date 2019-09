The Mean Girls Musical Rebrands Regina George As A Boss Bitch

If Mean Girls the movie brings back all kinds of high school nostalgia, then Mean Girls the musical will snap you back to reality. While the story is still based on the Tina Fey screenplay (she also co-wrote the book for the production along with Laurence O'Keefe), the musical (currently on Broadway in New York City at the August Wilson Theater) makes some minor adjustments to keep things fresh while still sticking with the details that made the movie a classic in the first place. One such adjustment? Regina George . It was easy to see her as a through-and-through villain in the original story, but the musical hopes to add a layer of nuance to the character. She's not just a queen bee — she's a girl boss. Especially right now, this is a trope that many women can relate to.