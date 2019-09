While Lady Bird didn't win big at the Oscars , it may have just paved the way for our next favourite movie. At least, we can only assume a film starring Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer , 13 Reason Why's Alisha Boe, and Crazy Ex-Gilfriend's Donna Lynne Champlin will be right up our alley. Yes, God, Yes first premiered as a short on Vimeo , directed by Karen Maine with Dyer starring in the same role. Now, the coming-of-age sexual awakening film is headed to the big screen, with Maine staying on to make her feature directorial debut, plus Chris and Eleanor Columbus co-financing and producing.