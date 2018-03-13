While Lady Bird didn't win big at the Oscars, it may have just paved the way for our next favourite movie. At least, we can only assume a film starring Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer, 13 Reason Why's Alisha Boe, and Crazy Ex-Gilfriend's Donna Lynne Champlin will be right up our alley. Yes, God, Yes first premiered as a short on Vimeo, directed by Karen Maine with Dyer starring in the same role. Now, the coming-of-age sexual awakening film is headed to the big screen, with Maine staying on to make her feature directorial debut, plus Chris and Eleanor Columbus co-financing and producing.
The original short was set in the early 2000s and was about a 15-year-old Catholic school student who masturbates for the first time after ending up in a sexual conversation in an AOL chat room. This causes her to reckon with her own religion and values, a topic that will be explored further in the feature film with the addition of a secretive religious retreat that Dyer's character hopes will put her back on track.
Veep's Timothy Simons will also join the feature, though it's unclear what specific role he'll be playing in the adaptation. The same is true for rest of the co-stars, who also include Francesca Reale and Wolfgang Novogratz.
While it sounds like we're still in the very early stages of the film, you can watch the full eleven-minute short on Vimeo. Yes, God, Yes landed online as a Vimeo Staff Pick Premiere on July 5th, 2017, and went on to win Best Short at the 2017 St. Louis International Film Festival.
This isn't the only non-Stranger Things project the actress is tackling. She's also appearing in upcoming films Tuscaloosa and Mountain Rest, as well as another short titled For Her.
