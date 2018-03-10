American Idol Stands By Ryan Seacrest After Harassment Allegations

Seacrest is accused of, among other things, pressing his crotch into Hardy’s face as she was tying his shoes, hugging her while in his underwear, slapping her butt hard enough to leave a red mark, and groping her genital area, which she claims caused her to cry. After the assault, Seacrest allegedly asked her, “Are you going to sue me?” Hardy replied that she would not if she was able to keep her job.