American Idol Stands By Ryan Seacrest After Harassment Allegations

As a single mother, Hardy says she felt unable to speak out about Seacrest’s alleged advances for fear of losing her employment. “I didn’t know how to deal with [it]...I was battling finally being in a decent financial position to breathe and be a mum, that I didn’t have to be freaking out all the time, and then dealing with this infantile celebrity person who was testing me on every level and manipulating me and knew that I was in a vulnerable position,” she told Variety. Hardy also alleges that when she brought the matter to human resources at E!, she was terminated from her job two weeks later.