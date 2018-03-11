Heaton has always maintained that. But he hadn’t talked about how the detainment, which caused him to miss the Stranger Things season 2 premiere, affected him until now. “It was hard,” he said. “Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous.” He said it made him “feel kind of vulnerable” to have his private life in the tabloids. “All of a sudden it becomes a very big story,” he said, “and it gets really blown out of proportion.” It was such a big story that the media ended up at Heaton’s parent’s house in Yorkshire, England, which was “upsetting” for them.