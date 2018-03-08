Bling, Bling, Your New Swarovski Trainers Are Calling

When you can already buy Swarovski-encrusted everything, it was only a matter of time until Swarovski trainers hit the pavement. New Balance's iconic NB1 574s are celebrating more than three decades of popularity by adding embellished Swarovski crystals to its “N” logo. Dropping March 15, the limited-edition trainer collaboration between Swarovski and New Balance will feature unique embellishments like pearlised leather accents and embossing on the heel and tongue label.
Available in 12 colours, buyers can select from a range of black, white, and grey tones (in a nod to Gray Day) peppered with exclusive accents. These were created with sparkle in mind, but the sneakers' crystal inclusion is just subtle enough — though if you're more of a "go big or go home" type, each trainer will come with a pair of optional matching ribbon laces to spruce up the look.
As with all Swarovski-approved products, each sneaker will come with a “Crystals from Swarovski” seal that incorporates a "sophisticated tracking system with a unique identification number to reinforce authenticity." Since the trainers are adorned in Swarovski crystals, the price tag runs much steeper than the 574's traditional cost. If blinged-out trainers are on your radar, it's only a wee bit more than those Cinderella-inspired Nike trainers you never got your hands on.
Swarovski's been in the fine crystal game since 1895. After years of collaborating with luxury designers around the world, the brand’s take on a classic trainer silhouette is just what 2018 ordered. The shoe's a fresh change from the usually upscale products they deliver and marks a turning point for how New Balance is scaling back up the ranks to remain within eyesight of millennials.
