Bling, Bling, Your New Swarovski Sneakers Are Calling

When you can already buy Swarovski-encrusted everything, it was only a matter of time until Swarovski sneakers hit the pavement. New Balance's iconic NB1 574s are celebrating more than three decades of popularity by adding embellished Swarovski crystals to its “N” logo. Dropping March 15, the limited-edition sneaker collaboration between Swarovski and New Balance will feature unique embellishments like pearlized leather accents and embossing on the heel and tongue label.
Available in 12 colors, buyers can select from a range of black, white, and gray tones (in a nod to Gray Day) peppered with exclusive accents. These were created with sparkle in mind, but the sneakers' crystal inclusion is just subtle enough — though if you're more of a "go big or go home" type, each sneaker will come with a pair of optional matching ribbon laces to spruce up the look.
As with all Swarovski-approved products, each sneaker will come with a “Crystals from Swarovski” seal that incorporates a "sophisticated tracking system with a unique identification number to reinforce authenticity." Since the sneakers are adorned in Swarovski crystals, the $300 price tag runs much steeper than the 574's traditional cost. If blinged-out sneakers are on your radar, it's only $100 more than those Cinderella-inspired Nike sneaks you never got your hands on.
Swarovski's been in the fine crystal game since 1895. After years of collaborating with luxury designers around the world, the brand’s take on a classic sneaker silhouette is just what 2018 ordered. The shoe's a fresh change from the usually upscale products they deliver and marks a turning point for how New Balance is scaling back up the ranks to remain within eyesight of millennials.
