Khloé Kardashian Will Shield Her Daughter From KUWTK Until She Is 13

The expectant mother, who recently revealed she and beau Tristan Thompson were having a baby girl, are wasting no time in drafting a list of house rules. According to E! News, Kardashian shared a fun Q&A list on her app, revealing what's on and off the table when it comes to raising their little one.
For starters, Kardashian noted that there's going to be a lot of family time and that she hopes her daughter will grow close with her cousins, Stormi and Chicago. If we're lucky, the three may even team up to prank their famous moms on an episode of Kim Kardashian West's Facebook show, You Kiddin' Me.
As for entertainment, the 33-year-old reality star said "yes" to busting a move to "old school music," and a resounding "no" to watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Well, at least until she becomes a teenager.
As much as we hated when our moms controlled the remote, we can kind of understand this one. It might be difficult to see your mother dry hump a stuffed giraffe or talk about how weird it was to have sex when she was pregnant with you. We're all for sex-positive discussions, but still, it doesn't hurt to have some boundaries.
On that note, maybe she should also consider putting a 13-year ban on Kocktails with Khloé. where she admitted to having never seen a white penis, twerked like there was no tomorrow, and talked about Kanye West's porn-viewing habits.
But, being born into the Kardashian-Jenner family isn't all about rules and order. For all we know, this little one will have her own makeup empire by the time she's four.
