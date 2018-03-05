The Best Beauty Products Used At The Oscars Were All Under £16

In 2017, the entertainment industry broke its own record for box-office sales, hitting just short of $40 billion worldwide in its highest-grossing year ever. But just because Hollywood's elite made $11 billion in domestic revenue alone doesn't mean every celebrity walked last night's Oscars red carpet basking in the glow of all those dollar signs... at least not where their hair and makeup was concerned.
There's a lot to love about the Academy Awards — famous best friends, Meryl Streep memes, Instagram reunions — but once the ceremony is all said and done and every gold statue goes home with its rightful owner, it's the affordable, accessible beauty looks we look forward to year after year. Ahead, the best budget-friendly makeup, nail, and hair products we spotted on the red carpet last night — because yes, you can show up in a custom hand-beaded Chanel gown and still carry a £5 lipstick from the high street in your clutch.