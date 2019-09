The Best Beauty Products Used At The Oscars Were All Under £16

There's a lot to love about the Academy Awards — famous best friends , Meryl Streep memes, Instagram reunions — but once the ceremony is all said and done and every gold statue goes home with its rightful owner, it's the affordable, accessible beauty looks we look forward to year after year. Ahead, the best budget-friendly makeup, nail, and hair products we spotted on the red carpet last night — because yes, you can show up in a custom hand-beaded Chanel gown and still carry a £5 lipstick from the high street in your clutch.