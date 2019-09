Ariana Grande To Return After Manchester Attack, With A Little Help From Her Friends

So what do we know about her new album? While we don't know the release date just yet, we do know that we can expect some major hits. Both Max Martin and Pharrell Williams are two of the main producers on the album. Martin is a longtime collaborator with Grande and is responsible for hits such as "Problem" and "Side To Side" as well as contributing many of the songs on her last album Dangerous Woman. He has produced for the likes of Taylor Swift, Usher, and Katy Perry so if you are looking to have a chart-topping hit on your album, Martin is your person. Pharrell as an artist and producer needs no introduction. Not only has he worked with some of the greats, he is one. He and Grande worked together on Calvin Harris' Motown-inspired single "Heatstroke," so we know the two work well together.