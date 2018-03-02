Why Ivanka Trump's Business Deals Are Being Investigated By The FBI

The FBI is investigating one of first daughter Ivanka Trump's international business deals, CNN reported Thursday. The procedure is part of a background check investigation, which to an extent focuses on her foreign contacts and international business deals as she seeks a full security clearance as a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump.
The agency has been probing Ivanka's involvement with the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, Canada — specifically looking into the negotiations and financing of the deal. Because of the complex nature of many of the Trump Organization's business deals, the investigation can be challenging.
Like her husband Jared Kushner, who recently saw his temporary security clearance downgraded, Ivanka was been involved in several international business arrangements before joining the White House last year. Many of other Trump properties have attracted foreign buyers — and the Vancouver development was no exception, CNN reported. What the FBI is trying to determine is whether her dealings and overseas contacts could leave her exposed to pressure from foreign agents.
This is an ongoing concern for the couple, as well as the president. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that at least officials in four different countries have discussed how they could take advantage of Kushner's business deals in order to manipulate him.
It's unclear why investigators are focusing specifically on the Vancouver development. Like many other of the Trumps' projects, the family's organisation doesn't own the building. Instead, the hotel, which opened in February 2017, receives licensing and marketing fees from the Canada-based development company Holborn Group and the real estate executive at the helm of the company, Joo Kim Tiah.
CNN reported Ivanka was the main contact from the Trump Organization in the development of the project. She worked close to Tiah, to the point that in 2015 he said the first daughter helped him approve "everything in the project." (There's even a trademarked Ivanka Trump spa on the property.)
The Trump Organization made over $5 million in royalties from the Vancouver hotel, according to the financial disclosure released by President Trump last June. It also obtained about $21,500 in management fees.
Ivanka didn't attend the opening of hotel last year, even though she still wasn't a White House employee back then. Instead, her siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany helped launch the project.
Refinery29 reached out to Ivanka Trump for comment. We will update this story if we hear back.
