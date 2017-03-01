Tiffany Trump may be only 23-years-old and a recent college graduate, but people are already wondering what's next for the president's younger daughter.
Well, allow us to satisfy your curiosity: It appears there's a chance Tiffany may follow in the footsteps of her older siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, by joining the family business.
According to Bloomberg, Tiffany was present at the opening of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver on Tuesday.
The sighting was somewhat unusual, as Washington Post reporter Amy Brittain pointed out.
She tweeted, "Surprised to see Tiffany Trump here at the launch of the Trump hotel in Vancouver. She has no official role in the Trump Org."
While that is currently true, it seems like it's only a matter of time before Tiffany does take on an official role.
During the event, Donald Jr., who along with his brother Eric replaced their father as head of the Trump Organization after the election, hinted at the possibility that his younger sister will eventually join her siblings.
“Tiffany, soon to be within the organization, always great to have you with us,” he said, though he didn't elaborate further.
Still, it may be a while before we see Tiffany occupying an office at Trump Tower. Amanda Miller, spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, offered this emailed statement to Bloomberg:
"While there are no immediate plans for Tiffany to join the company as she is currently applying to law school, the family looks forward to her potentially joining the business in the future if she chooses."
Tiffany, the only child from the president's marriage to Marla Maples, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last May. Will she end up choosing to join the family business after law school? We'll just have to wait and see.
