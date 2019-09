We've seen a lot of highlighters in our time — glitter highlighter unicorn highlighter , even an anti-highlighter highlighter , just to name a few — but we never quite expected that the popular makeup trend would take on this kind of gelatinous form. Sure, there's something to be said for the pure, unadulterated fun of the texture itself, but these jelly highlighters are more than just a novelty: They're the innovative formulas we never knew we needed for long-lasting shimmer with a side of entertainment.