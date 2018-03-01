If you've ever felt a pang of nostalgia for Nickelodeon's Slime Time Live, you might be interested in the latest makeup trend sweeping the internet: jelly highlighters.
We've seen a lot of highlighters in our time — glitter highlighter, unicorn highlighter, even an anti-highlighter highlighter, just to name a few — but we never quite expected that the popular makeup trend would take on this kind of gelatinous form. Sure, there's something to be said for the pure, unadulterated fun of the texture itself, but these jelly highlighters are more than just a novelty: They're the innovative formulas we never knew we needed for long-lasting shimmer with a side of entertainment.
At the forefront of the trend you'll find INC.redible, Farsáli, and Almay, who've all made jelly formulas that feel like liquid going on but dry to a budgeproof powder-like finish. And the possibilities are endless: You can sheer out the bouncy pigment to a subtle shimmer, or build up the glow for a streak of serious light. Whatever your choice, don't waste too much time making it — we suggest you scoop these up fast, because they're selling out more quickly than a watermelon moisturiser.