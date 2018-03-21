At one point, Post-it notes are passed around; on the yellow ones, people write what they could contribute to the world of porn and on the pink ones they write what would hold them back. One woman is scared about watching herself back and seeing her sex face. One feels insecure about her size – will watching her and her partner have sex make her feel less attractive than him? Then there are questions from the audience. They range from the practical to the perverted. The man behind me wonders if making his own porn might turn him into some sort of sex monster. A lesbian couple in front of me don’t want their home-shot porn to end up online (this is a concern shared by many). One man asks about rape porn.