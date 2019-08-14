Story from Sex

6 Secrets Sex Therapists Tell Their Friends

Lisa Harvey
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustration: Anna Sudit
There’s a bonus to having friends who help other people for a living: they can use their skills to help their mates, too. And just think of the tips that would be dropped into a chat with your BFF if they specialised in sex? Exactly. Sex therapists help clients with everything from wanting more sex, less sex or better sex to serious sexual dysfunction. They’ve seen, heard and learned what really works – and what doesn’t. So what do they tell their friends who come to them with a problem? We asked six pros that very question…

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series