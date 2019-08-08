Fashion Assistants Are Posting Horror Stories On This Instagram Account

Another stylist’s assistant, who also wishes to remain anonymous, told us about her experiences working for a “big name stylist who worked on shoots for all the household names”. On one occasion, she says, “I was sent to China Town to retrieve a certain type of shoe, which I couldn't find anywhere. When I returned to the office at 10pm, after crying and panicking that I couldn’t find this shoe, I was told I should leave my job if I couldn't do the work. I never got paid, which meant all those weeks I’d spent working for this woman, running around from borough to borough – which I was told would be expensed – ended up coming out of my pocket. I chased her three times for payment. My emails were ignored.”