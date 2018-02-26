SZA Worked At Sephora Before She Was Famous — & This Is What She Learned

"Don't get discouraged with your skin when it doesn't do what you want it to do and you feel like, fuck this product. Give it some time. Some of that shit takes a month to break through. And calm down and relax your face. I spent so much time screwing my face into mad different shapes because I was nervous to take a picture as is. I would make all these weird ass faces to where I wouldn't even recognise myself. I've learned to just sit still and be in yourself. That's the only way to get to know yourself."