Notting Hill Actress Emma Chambers Dead At 53

Emma Chambers, the actress who played Hugh Grant's lovable sister in the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill, has passed away, Deadline reports. Chambers' agent, John Grant, confirmed that the 53-year-old British actress died Wednesday, February 21 of "natural causes." She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ian Dunn.
“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers,” Grant said in a statement. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”
Chambers also starred in the long-running British comedy The Vicar of Dibley opposite comedian Dawn French, who praised her "unique and beautiful spirit." Her IMDB profile does not list any acting credits since the show ended in 2007.
Fans of Notting Hill, which starred Grant and Julia Roberts, will remember her character Honey as the eccentric, self-deprecating sidekick with "funny goggly eyes," "feathers" for hair, and "boosies" that are "shrinking." She soon enlists Roberts' Hollywood A-List Anna Scott to be her best friend and proposes marriage to Grant's scruffy roommate, Spike (Rhys Ifans).
Grant was among those paying tribute to the Doncaster-born star, tweeting, "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."
Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018
Emma Freud, broadcaster and wife of Notting Hill director Richard Curtis, called Chambers a "tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being."
Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being. pic.twitter.com/vLQcRcv2Ex— emma freud ? (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018
How could you not love this girl. Emma Chambers... thank you for the brilliance. https://t.co/RV7DextEzk— emma freud ? (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018
