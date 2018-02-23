Claire Foy and husband Stephen Campbell Moore are calling it quits after four years of marriage. The couple, who met while filming Season of the Witch in 2011, confirmed their separation in a joint statement to E! News.
"We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time," Foy and Campbell Moore wrote. "We do, however, continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time."
Foy and Campbell Moore have a two-year-old daughter, Ivy Rose, together.
Earlier this year, Campbell Moore revealed to The Sun that he had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumour for the second time. Despite Foy's commitment to shooting The Crown, Campbell Moore said she and his family were at his side during the potentially life-threatening surgery to remove the growth from the base of his brain.
"You realise you're not the most important person in that process, and everybody who loves you goes through far worse," he told the U.K. outlet. "My daughter didn't know what was going on at all. But, my family did, and I could see it in them."
The past year seems to have been filled with many life changes for Foy, who previously announced she'd be leaving her role as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown to pursue other projects — and they couldn't be more different from her time in the fictional Buckingham Palace.
Foy confirmed in September that she'd be portraying whip-smart hacker Lisbeth Salander in The Girl in the Spider's Web, a movie adapted from the fourth novel in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series. Though we've yet to see any of her fake tattoos or piercings, Foy started to get into her role back in October by chopping her hair into a sultry pixie cut.
She'll also be diving into a dark space for the thriller, Unsane, in which her character is convinced a malevolent stalker has been tracking her every move.
Surprisingly, however, the role Foy seems most nervous about doesn't require as drastic of a physical transformation. The actress, who's been selected to portray legendary astronomer Neil Armstrong's wife, Janet, in the upcoming film, First Man, admitted on The Tonight Show that the role has her feeling like a bit of an imposter.
"I know I'm not an American, I'm sorry," she said. "I know I'm not an American. I feel like a bit of a fraud, because she's very American, it's the most American story."
Somehow, we have a feeling Foy will make even the most red-white-and-blue hearted patriots proud.
