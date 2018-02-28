We're going to be at Wilderness festival in Oxfordshire this summer and we want you to be there, too.
Refinery29 is partnering with the incredible boxer Ramla Ali to present 30-minute self-defence courses for women at Wilderness and to celebrate, we're offering a very special prize for a reader and their plus one.
Using Ramla’s technical knowledge and life experience, the self-defence sessions aim to increase women's self-confidence, their personal safety and teach simple and practical skills.
Ramla was born in Somalia, where her family was forced to flee from the atrocities of civil war. She arrived in the UK and finally settled in London. As a young girl in a new environment, Ramla faced bullying and struggled with confidence at school, but found respite in sport.
Her life changed the day she walked into a boxing gym, but as a young Muslim woman, she experienced ongoing battles against stereotyping and her own family’s expectations.
She persevered, got a first-class law degree and a successful job in the City before committing to boxing full-time. Since then she has competed for England at the 2016 European Women's Boxing Championships. Ramla has her sights set firmly on the Olympics and dedicates her ongoing work to women who’ve stood in the face of adversity.
Ramla Ali will be in the Sanctuary area at Wilderness with a daily session starting on Friday 3rd August.
The festival's confirmed lineup so far includes Bastille, Groove Armada, Nile Rogers, London Afrobeats Collective and IAMDDB. We're offering one reader the chance to win two very special tickets, which include access to Ramla Ali's kickass session, a chance to experience the Ottolenghi banquet dining, and spa treatments for when you've had enough of roughing it in a tent.
