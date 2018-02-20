The 3 Types Of Pisces You're Bound To Meet

Whether you welcome or dread this period of heightened emotions and intensified dreams, you have to admit that Piscean people are an intriguing bunch. As the 12th (and final) sign on the Wheel of the Zodiac, they're often described as "old souls" and looked to for sage, transcendent advice. But, at the same time, Pisces get a bad rap for being too wrapped up in their own feelings and flights of fancy.