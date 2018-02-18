This Brunette Blake Lively Fan Art Is Blowing Our Minds

Erin Donnelly
Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images.
Pictured: Blake Lively.
If you want to see Blake Lively without her signature rib-grazing blonde strands, note that her lead role in the upcoming thriller The Rhythm Section will involve countless wigs and disguises that are more "badass spy" than "Serena van der Woodsen." In the meantime, just head on over to her Instagram feed for a beauty transformation that'll leave you speechless.
A Photoshop-savvy Swiss fan account run by Ivo von Niederhäusern has reimagined the actress as a 1950s-style fashion model, with short brunette waves in place of her blonde mermaid locks. The look is very "Annette Bening in The American President" meets "Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady."
While fan art can rub some celebrities the wrong way — just this week Ellen Pompeo shot down a follower's Grey's Anatomy tributes — Lively is clearly feeling her digital makeover.
"Classiest I’ll ever be is in this Photoshop by @ivovonniederhaeusern from a 1950s fashion magazine," she gushed.
Don't be so sure, girl. There's plenty more where that came from in von Niederhäusern's online portfolio, which also includes work featuring Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga.
Here's Lively as a 1930s film star opposite Clark Gable.
She can also make red hair and Renaissance style work.
Lucille Ball wants her look back.
This Ava Gardner cosplay is killing it.
Back to red and decked out in Balenciaga in a tribute to 1950s model Suzy Parker.
All about the braids — and the bling.
Behold, Baby Joan Crawford finger waves and skinny brows.
And, lastly, if Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds don't recreate this Gilda-inspired look for Halloween or at least the next Met Ball, there will be hell to pay.
Will any of this fan art inspire Lively to take the plunge and commit to a real-life makeover? If anyone can make Renaissance ruffles big again, it's this lady.
