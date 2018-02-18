The sun enters Pisces on Sunday morning, joining leisurely Venus and mental Mercury. The three buddies are off to meet the wizard — played in this version of the movie by Neptune, planet of dreams. Like the Wizard of Oz, Neptune is a master of illusions, presenting our wildest fantasies to us as if they are real. That dreamy crush, the ideal job, and countless fantasies of rescuing someone, going viral, or regaining a lost love — all seem close enough to grab onto as the week wears on. Neptune rules addiction, and like addicts, we’ll want to fight to reach that elusive escape from our real and difficult lives.