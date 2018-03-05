Why The Shape Of Water's Masturbation Scene Is So Important

If, more than ever, the Oscars noms are reflective of the zeitgeist and what matters most to us, then getting off has never been more topical. Male masturbation in film has been ubiquitous for decades – covering the antics of 40-year-old virgins, Tom Cruise engaging in some risky business and even spawning a decade-long movie franchise, which, in its basic premise, is about a guy sticking his dick in a pie. Yes, if there was a penny for every gratuitous male wank film scene, our cups would runneth over. And yet, portrayals of female masturbation remain few and far between. And when they do crop up, are rarely shown in a positive light.