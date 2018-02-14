Notorious Female Jewel Thief Is Getting The Blockbuster Treatment

Actress Tessa Thompson is set to star as infamous jewel thief Doris Payne in an upcoming, currently unnamed film, Variety reports.
The film, which Thompson will also produce, will likely depict Payne during her younger years when she started her six-decade thieving run. Over the years, NBC News reports, Payne has travelled everywhere from Chicago to Paris stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery.
According to Variety, the now 87-year-old once admitted that she "used 20 aliases, 10 Social Security numbers, and nine dates of birth" during her numerous heists.
Despite her age, Payne hasn't slowed down too much. Last year, trying to shoplift at a Walmart in Atlanta, Georgia, and in 2015, she nearly got away with nabbing a $33,000 ring in Charlotte, North Carolina. Though we know stealing is wrong, we can't help but recognise that Payne is one hell of a determined woman. Heck, even Thompson can't help but seem a bit starstruck.
"After chasing Doris and her story for years — and then keeping this secret for awhile — I'm screaming that this dream is coming true," Thompson, who's currently starring in the sci-fi film Annihilation, tweeted on Tuesday. "She is a deeply fascinating woman. So pleased to bring this story to the screen with Codeblack & Lionsgate. Beyond grateful."
After chasing Doris and her story for years— and then keeping this secret for awhile— I’m screaming that this dream is coming true. She is a deeply fascinating woman. So pleased to bring this story to the screen with CodeBlack & Lionsgate. Beyond grateful. https://t.co/GMfigAdwy4— Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) February 13, 2018
This isn't the first film ever made about Payne's intriguing life. In 2013, the documentary The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne looked back at her transition from a regular girl from West Virginia to one of the most notorious thieves of our time.
Doris Payne has long been one of those larger than life, colorful characters who cried out for the silver screen biopic treatment. It’s about time it actually got greenlit. She’s a badass scamming legend and I can’t wait to see @TessaThompson_x bring her story to fruition.? pic.twitter.com/XOEVHUR91h— TriniPrincess (@TriniPrincess) February 13, 2018
"I don't have any regrets about stealing jewellery," Payne says in the documentary's trailer (below). "I regret getting caught."
We can't wait to see how Thompson brings this unapologetic hustler to life on the big screen.
