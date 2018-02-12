The Valentine’s Day Moon Is A Major Love Opportunity

As if this month, with no full moon to call its own, wasn't dark enough, Valentine's Day already upon us. This holiday and its forced feel-good vibes can make even the most besotted couple roll their eyes. Luckily, there's another event coinciding with the 14th this year that may have more of an impact on your love life.
At 9:05 p.m. GMT on 15th February, the new moon for the month will arrive — meaning that we'll spend Valentine's Day under an almost-new moon, sometimes known as a dark moon, when the moons is barely visible, if at all. Spiritually speaking, this lunar period is characterised by a similarly subtle, quiet energy to that of the new moon; and, most importantly, it brings with it the promise of new beginnings on the horizon.
Advertisement
Every month of the year features a dark moon and a new moon, so if you don't have love on the brain, this is just your regularly scheduled opportunity to start new things or enact changes with the energy of the moon behind you. On the other hand, since this time these phases are set to occur when many people's thoughts turn toward romance, you just might see changes in this specific area of your life.
Of course, don't expect the moon to trigger a breakup or proposal out of nowhere — it's still up to you to take the steps needed to realise these changes and milestones. The moon's energy during these phases is similar to that of a boulder at the top of a hill. There's a lot of potential power there, but it's going to need a nudge in order to get moving.
If you're in a relationship and wish to deepen the bond between you and your partner, this week could be a good time to start moving toward that next stage. Maybe you're ready to share a home, meet each other's parents, or just get to know each other's background better. Use this time to bring up your goals and see where the conversation leads. This lunar period rewards small steps, so don't feel like you need to rush into anything or push the issue.
Single folks may feel a shift around this Wednesday, too, but this change will be more internal. Whether you've been actively dating or not, your perspective on singlehood may change. New moons can encourage us to seek a "clean slate," which, this month, could manifest as deleting the dating apps you're sick of browsing or finding a new spot for future meetups. Not to sound too pie-in-the-sky, but this could be a great time to open yourself up to someone new (or someone completely against type). Whatever little change you make in your approach to love, others are bound to notice.
Whether you're a diehard St. Valentine stan or total cynic, keep in mind that, thanks to the moon, there's something else you can celebrate on the 14th. If nothing else, brooding about love under a dark moon will feel particularly dramatic and thematically fitting.
Advertisement