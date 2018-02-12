The Valentine’s Day Moon Is A Major Love Opportunity

Single folks may feel a shift around this Wednesday, too, but this change will be more internal. Whether you've been actively dating or not, your perspective on singlehood may change. New moons can encourage us to seek a "clean slate," which, this month, could manifest as deleting the dating apps you're sick of browsing or finding a new spot for future meetups. Not to sound too pie-in-the-sky, but this could be a great time to open yourself up to someone new (or someone completely against type). Whatever little change you make in your approach to love, others are bound to notice.