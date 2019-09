Kylie Jenner Is Officially Back To Her Regularly Scheduled Programming

Noticeably absent from her look, however, was anything from the Yeezy Season 6 line. Considering all of the rumoured baby Yeezy gear she debuted in her pregnancy documentary on YouTube, one might think that Jenner would be hyping up her brother-in-law's brand during her first public outing in weeks, especially since she wasn't able to participate in the campaign featuring Paris Hilton, Yovanna Ventura , and Sarah Snyder.