Kylie Jenner Is Officially Back To Her Regularly Scheduled Programming

Kylie Jenner is back, baby!
According to People, the new mother was spotted out in the wild (a.k.a. the parking lots of Los Angeles County) running errands with best friend Jordyn Woods. Though most parents of a newborn tend to look exhausted and dishevelled, Jenner looked fresh with a full face of natural makeup and one of her signature athleisure outfits.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family sported high-waisted spandex shorts, a khaki-coloured jacket, a fanny pack, and fresh new Jordan IVs, which, according to Complex Sneakers, haven't even debuted yet. Leave it to Kylie to be out setting trends so soon after childbirth. Seriously, how many people can rock the fanny pack look? Not many, that's for sure.
Noticeably absent from her look, however, was anything from the Yeezy Season 6 line. Considering all of the rumoured baby Yeezy gear she debuted in her pregnancy documentary on YouTube, one might think that Jenner would be hyping up her brother-in-law's brand during her first public outing in weeks, especially since she wasn't able to participate in the campaign featuring Paris Hilton, Yovanna Ventura, and Sarah Snyder.
All I’m saying is Kylie Jenner’s baby had more Yeezy’s and Jordan’s before being born than I’ll ever have in a lifetime. Wow life’s a bitch #KylieJenner— Lucy Bolton (@Luckywilleatyou) February 4, 2018
Is Kylie's baby part of Yeezy Season 6? I don't know how this stuff works.— Nikesh Kooverjee ❌ (@NikeshKooverjee) February 4, 2018
Yeezy garb or not, it's not too surprising that Jenner is back to making waves in the public eye. After all, she's learned a lot from the big sis Kim Kardashian, who somehow manages to juggle her business, her three children, and her marriage all while convincing people that Matrix-looking glasses are actually pretty chic.
The parents aren't the only successful ones. Chicago West was recently named an honorary member of the Chicago Bulls, and she isn't even two months old yet. At the rate this family is going, we wouldn't be surprised if baby Stormi has a line of her own bum bag range by her first birthday.
