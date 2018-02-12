Who Is Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer's New Insta-Official Boyfriend?

Amy Schumer has a new artisan boyfriend — her last was a furniture maker, and her new beau, confirmed with an Instagram post this weekend, is a chef! Schumer, 36, is dating Chris Fischer, 38, a Martha's Vineyard-based chef and farmer.
Schumer shared a photo of herself and Fischer kissing at a star-studded party in honour of Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"
Reports emerged in November that Schumer had a new beau after she and Fischer were photographed eating dinner together in New York City.
Fischer has an impressive resumé. As per a profile in Boston Magazine, he spent his early days as a chef working under Mario Batali in New York City. He later returned to Martha's Vineyard, where he grew up, to work on his family farm, called the Beetlebung Farm. He won a James Beard award for the cookbook that emerged from the farm titled Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. And, according to People, Fischer just happens to be friends with Jake Gyllenhaal.
Schumer was last linked to furniture maker Ben Hanisch. The two split in May after almost a year and half of public couplehood.
"Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends, the couple said in a joint statement.
At a Hilarity for Charity event in June, Schumer addressed the circumstances surrounding their breakup, claiming they got too intimate too fast.
"We went out with a couple who had been together a long time, we were trying to rush the intimacy,” Schumer told the crowd. “Like I was trying to impress the girl and I was like ‘Well he woke me up this morning with a fart!’ And he just slowly turned to me and he goes 'Are we doing this?'”
Now that Schumer's back in the public eye — she's promoting the film I Feel Pretty that comes out this summer — perhaps we can expect more public appearances from the new couple. And, I don't know, maybe Fischer can cook for us all? He won a James Beard!
