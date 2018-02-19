"Lots of things can trigger my tokophobia. I'm 35, I've got a baby of my own, and I promise you I've never, ever, ever seen an episode of One Born Every Minute or Call the Midwife. And should something come on TV where a character in a film has a baby, I would immediately turn it off or leave the room. The other thing that's a big trigger is other people's birth stories. There seems to be a culture where women feel the need to compete for the worst horror story of their labour. You never hear somebody say, 'You know what, I had a really good birth. It was really positive, it was what I wanted it to be'. There are always these horror stories that you think, Oh my god, this sounds barbaric.