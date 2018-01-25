When I got to the hospital, I told the doctors I had a sore vagina. When I say 'sore', it wasn’t the outside, it was the inside – the soft, cushiony bit – that was really tender. So they did their checks and swabbed and said it looked fine... They weren’t particularly alarmed. They said, "You’ve kind of got the flu, but we don’t know what this rash is." Then a really good doctor who did the swab called the gynaecology team down, who were quite reluctant to see me because they probably thought it was flu, too. I think the NHS were fantastic, though; the staff were good and I feel really grateful to them.