Chicago West Becomes An Honorary Member Of The Chicago Bulls

The city of Chicago has its newest pint-sized ambassador: baby Chicago West. Her dad, Kanye West, is famously from Chicago, and her parents clearly wanted to pay homage to his hometown when they named her. Now, the legendary Chicago Bulls are welcoming the youngest West to the Second City by sending her baby gear emblazoned with her name.
The newest honorary member of the team now has her own basketball jersey, and our hearts are exploding with joy. Chicago's even been given the team number 1, which she shares with former Chicago basketball star Derrick Rose. The littlest West was also gifted a hooded sweatshirt that she may need to grow into.
But that little logo bib? Hello, seriously precious, and she can wear that immediately. The Kardashian mom of three posted the athletic bounty onto her Instagram stories.
Chicago West made her debut in Kylie Jenner's baby announcement video. We only saw her for a quick moment, but we got to see Kim telling Kylie the baby's name. "I think we're going to go with Chicago," said Kim, while Kylie cradled the infant in her arms.
People who are from Chicago love to talk about how they're from Chicago, and I know this, because I'm from Chicago. The sheer joy from Chicagoans when Kim and Kanye announced their new baby girl's name was so palpable, with folks cheering the decision on Twitter. Chicago-based house DJ the Black Madonna tweeted all of our feelings about her name. "This year is truly blessed," along with a gif of Kim's iconic crying meme.
Now, it seems that little Chicago will have to start rooting her namesake basketball team on. Clearly, she's going to look good doing it.
