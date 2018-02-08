In I Feel Pretty, Amy Schumer Magically Gains All The Confidence In The World

Amy Schumer's new movie I Feel Pretty dropped reads like a lengthy Inside Amy Schumer sketch. The movie, written by Marc Silverstein (who is married to Busy Philipps), plays on the popular "magic spell" comedy trope, with some social commentary on the side. Schumer plays a woman named Renée who, through an accident at SoulCycle, obtains boundless confidence. Then, blessed with endless self-love, Schumer begins to thrive.
"Modelling is an option for me," a bewitched Renée tells Naomi Campbell (yes, the supermodel) in the trailer. "But it's not who I am." Campbell looks bewildered.
What sets I Feel Pretty apart from other "magic spell" comedies is that nothing about Renée's character changes physically after she's magicked. Renée looks exactly the same; she just acts like someone who always feels pretty. (Most people don't have this skill!)
Schumer debuted a portion of the trailer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday. She explained that the movie is in part making fun of male confidence — it asks, what would happen if a woman had the same confidence as a man? What would happen if women moved about the world as if they deserved every inch of it?
"It's a really funny and sweet movie that I think will make us all feel better," Schumer told DeGeneres. "It made me feel better to play the role."
Philipps and Aidy Bryant play two of Renée's closest friends, and Emily Ratajkowski plays the "supermodel" foil to Schumer's insecure protagonist. The movie also stars comedian Rory Scovel as Renée's love interest.
Watch the full trailer for I Feel Pretty, below. It arrives in UK cinemas on 6th July 2018.
