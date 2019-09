There, we meet the characters who, T’Challa aside, form the true backbone of this movie: the women. Black Panther is basically the poster child for intersectionality, a public shaming of a Hollywood industry that has long defended its male-centric projects by claiming that audiences could only handle rooting for one group, and then only in one movie, at a time. There are no token female sidekicks here. Nakia may be T’Challa’s love interest, but she’s fiercely independent and driven — whatever romance they do or don’t have will be on her terms. Okoye is the fiercest warrior in a country defended by an all-female guard, and leads us into one of the most powerful shots of the movie, in a face-off with her lover, W’Kabi (Kaluuya). And not only is Shuri (Wright) T’Challa’s cooler, funnier younger sister , she’s also the person in charge of developing the technological marvels that enable him to actually be Black Panther, including a new and improved suit. We’re used to Qs and Alfreds — what we’re not used to is seeing that position filled not just by a young woman, but a young woman of colour.